MPSC Forest Services Prelims result 2018 declared, here’s link to check

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Friday announced the results of Maharashtra Forest Services Pre Examination - 2018. The examination was held on June 24, 2018.

The roll numbers of qualified candidates have been released. The number of qualified candidates is 1224. The cutoff marks in open category for general candidates was 54, for female candidates it was 50, for sports category it was 25 and for forest science graduates it was 38.

The commission has also released a hand out giving details about the result, the cut-off marks for various category candidates and information regarding the main examinations. The details can be viewed by clicking here.

MPSC Forest Services Prelims result 2018: Steps to check the results

1) Visit the official website of MPSC

2) Click on the link for ‘Maharashtra Forest Services Pre Examination - 2018 Result’

3) A pdf page containing the roll number of qualified candidates will appear on the screen

4) Download on your computer and take a printout.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 17:19 IST