e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / MPSC Maharashtra Forest Service result 2019 declared

MPSC Maharashtra Forest Service result 2019 declared

MPSC Forest Service exam result 2019 has been declared at mpsc.gov.in. MPSC had conducted the forest services exam on September 15, 2019 to recruit 71 forest rangers and 29 assistant forest officers. A total of 322 candidates have qualified in the exam.

education Updated: Jan 31, 2020 12:10 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MPSC Forest Service Result 2019 out
MPSC Forest Service Result 2019 out(MPSC)
         

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the final result of forest services exam result 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the forest services exam can download the merit list online at mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC had conducted the forest services exam on September 15, 2019 to recruit 71 forest rangers and 29 assistant forest officers. A total of 322 candidates have qualified in the exam.

Click here to check MPSC forest service merit list 2019

MPSC has also released the category wise cutoff marks for the exam on its official website.

Hindustantimes
tags
top news
Eco Survey projects 6%-6.5% growth for 2020-21, hints economy bottomed out
Eco Survey projects 6%-6.5% growth for 2020-21, hints economy bottomed out
‘Are not terrorists’, say Delhi rape convicts seeking stay on death warrant; order at 2.30 pm
‘Are not terrorists’, say Delhi rape convicts seeking stay on death warrant; order at 2.30 pm
6 admitted to Delhi hospital on suspicion of contracting coronavirus
6 admitted to Delhi hospital on suspicion of contracting coronavirus
In President Ram Nath Kovind’s address, spotlight on CAA and a jibe at Pak
In President Ram Nath Kovind’s address, spotlight on CAA and a jibe at Pak
Delhi gang rape convict files review plea in SC, says he was a minor
Delhi gang rape convict files review plea in SC, says he was a minor
‘All teams don’t want him in Indian side’: Swann on India all-rounder
‘All teams don’t want him in Indian side’: Swann on India all-rounder
BJP is getting its messaging wrong, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
BJP is getting its messaging wrong, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Hummer is making a comeback, but this time it’s electric
Hummer is making a comeback, but this time it’s electric
trending topics

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News