MPSC Maharashtra Forest Service result 2019 declared

education

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 12:10 IST

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the final result of forest services exam result 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the forest services exam can download the merit list online at mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC had conducted the forest services exam on September 15, 2019 to recruit 71 forest rangers and 29 assistant forest officers. A total of 322 candidates have qualified in the exam.

Click here to check MPSC forest service merit list 2019

MPSC has also released the category wise cutoff marks for the exam on its official website.