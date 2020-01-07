e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Education / MPTET 2020: Primary School TET registration begins at peb.mp.gov.in

MPTET 2020: Primary School TET registration begins at peb.mp.gov.in

As per the advertisement released on the official website, the application process will begin from January 6 to 20, 2020. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 07, 2020 11:23 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MPTET 2020
MPTET 2020(HT file)
         

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has started accepting online registration for the primary school teacher eligibility test 2020 from January 6, 2020. Candidates can apply online at peb.mp.gov.in.

The last date to apply is January 20, 2020. Candidates interested and eligible for the test can apply online at peb.mp.gov.in.

Educational Qualification: 

Candidate must have passed higher secondary exam with 45% along with 2 years diploma in primary education

Or

50% in graduation along with a degree in B.Ed from a recognised institution.

Or

45% in higher secondary exam with a 2 years diploma in primary education from National Council for Teacher Education

Or

45% in higher secondary exam along with degree in 4 years course of bachelors in elementary education (Beled)

Or

50% marks in higher secondary exam along with 2 years diploma in pedagogy

Or

Bachelors degree along with a 2 years’ diploma in primary education

Important Dates:

Online application begins: January 6

Last date to apply : January 20

Last date to make corrections in application: January 25

Examination: April 25, 2020

Fees:

Application fee for unreserved category candidates- Rs 600

Application fee for reserved category candidates- Rs 300

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

 

