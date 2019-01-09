Announced: MSBTE Winter Diploma result declared at msbte.org.in

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has announced the results for the Winter Diploma examinations. The results can be checked on the official website of MSBTE.

According to media reports, the exam was held in October-November 2018 and was taken by around three lakh candidates.

MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2018: Here is how to check

1) Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education

2) Click on the link ‘Click here to see Winter 2018 Diploma Results’

3) Enter the seat number/Enrollment no in the login space

4) Click on submit

5) Take a printout of the result displayed

Note: Visit Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) website for latest news and updates.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 13:45 IST