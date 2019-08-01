Mumbai FYJC 3rd merit list 2019 to be released today; cut-offs may stay high

education

Even as 1.87 lakh seats across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are vacant for first year junior college (FYJC) admissions, cut-offs across prominent colleges are likely to remain high in the third merit list, which will be out at 6pm on Thursday.

“In our college, over 95% admissions have been done in the first two rounds across all three streams. We are expecting only a marginal dip in the third list cut offs,” said Vidyadhar Joshi, viceprincipal, VG Vaze college, Mulund. The college will begin classes for FYJC on August 5.

This year, there are over 3.19 lakh seats across 849 colleges in MMR. The total seats also include 5-8% additional seats in prominent junior colleges that were added to reduce disparity among state board and other students.

At the end of two rounds, only 1,31,310 seats were claimed by students. On July 28, HT had reported that several prominent colleges had very few seats left after the two rounds in their general category.

“Despite the increase in number of seats, the trend in cut offs seems just like the last few years. This was ought to happen as even with poor SSC results, high scorers from the board and those from other boards have ended up opting for top junior colleges,” said the principal of a south Mumbai college. Students who are allotted colleges in the third list can confirm their seats by August 5.

