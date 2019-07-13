Mumbai FYJC first merit list 2019 out: Cut-offs in Mumbai dip for Science, rise for Arts

education

Despite the dip in secondary school certificate (SSC) exam results this year and 5-8% seats being added, the first merit list for first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions still closed at 90% and above for prominent colleges in the city. Of the 1.85 lakh students who had applied for admissions under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) this year, 1.34 lakh students have been allotted colleges in the first merit list. Over 48,000 students were allotted their first preference of college.

Here are the highlights of FYJC first merit list release

Some of the top commerce colleges in the city like Narsee Monjee College, HR College, Ramniranjan Anandilal Podar College College and Mulund College of Commerce (MCC) saw a marginal change in their cut-offs as compared to 2018. The cut-offs at HR College and KC College saw an increase from 92% and 88.6% respectively to 92.4% and 90.2% this year.

In the Arts stream, St Xavier’s College closed its first list at 94%, a dip of 0.20% from last year. Ramnarain Ruia College and DG Ruparel College, with cut-offs at 92.6% and 86.2% respectively, saw a marginal increase. There was a clear dip in the cut-off marks for the Science stream across prominent colleges, with some seeing a dip of nearly 6%.

Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, said that the dip can be attributed to students preferring junior colleges in their neighbourhood. “Those preparing for competitive exams seem to be applying to smaller junior colleges near their homes,” he said. At Jai Hind College, the cut-off for Science fell to 83.6% this year from 85.8% in 2018.

With the inclusion of new quotas for Marathas (12%) and economically weaker sections (10%), non-minority colleges recorded almost the same or higher cut-offs compared to 2018. Vidyadhar Joshi, vice principal VG Vaze College, Mulund, said that

“We had expected this as the overall reserved seats would go up by 22% this year, thus reducing seats in the general pool. Despite low scores of students at the state board, there are several applicants with 95% and above who have applied,” he said.

Students who have been allotted colleges will have to confirm their admission between July 13 and 16. Once a student has confirmed their admission to a college, they will no longer be eligible for the next regular rounds and can only participate in the special rounds of admissions.

