Mumbai Madrassa teacher hits 5-year-old student, slams her head on a bench, arrested

A 30-year-old madrassa teacher was arrested by the Amboli police on Saturday for allegedly bashing a 5-year-old girl’s head and face on a bench, slapping and hitting her on the back, and for making her sit in a squatting position as punishment.

According to the Amboli police, the accused punished the student because she was “weak in her studies.” The teacher has been granted bail by a magistrate court, Bharat Gaikwad, senior police inspector, Amboli police station

As per the complaint, filed the victim’s mother, the incident took place on December 31. The girl, a resident of Jogeshwari. “When she returned from school, I saw that she had an injury on her eye and head. The teacher yelled at her and said she does not understand anything she teaches,” said the complainant.

When the victim’s relatives approached the madrassa, the teacher and the trustees spoke to them rudely. They then approached the police and an FIR was registered.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 09:18 IST