Home / Education / Mumbai university extends interim summer vacation for affiliated colleges till May 3

Mumbai university extends interim summer vacation for affiliated colleges till May 3

Mumbai University has urged teachers to continue to work from home by conducting virtual lectures for students.

education Updated: Apr 16, 2020 17:12 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Mumbai University
Mumbai University (Hindustan Times)
         

University of Mumbai on Thursday clarified that the interim summer vacation for affiliated colleges has been extended until May 3. Earlier, MU along with couple of other state universities had suggested early vacations for students and marked it till April 14.

MU has urged teachers to continue to work from home by conducting virtual lectures for students.

“The university plans to conduct exams once the lockdown is lifted, and the final call on this will be taken based on directions from the state and central government. For the time being, the interim summer break is being extended till May 3, 2020,” stated a circular released on Thursday.

Earlier this month, state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant interacted with heads of all state universities as well as the directors of Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) and the state principal secretary, urging all to come up with constructive steps to conduct exams for the current academic year as well as structure the 2020-21 academic year.

“The minister has formed an expert committee to suggest contingency plans to conduct examinations, once the lockdown is lifted. Until then teachers are being urged to keep academics alive among students through virtual classes,” said an official from MU.

