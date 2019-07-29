Mumbai University’s distance learning wing hopeful to get UGC recognition

education

After it was dropped from the University Grants Commission (UGC)’s list of approved distance education institutes, the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) of the University of Mumbai (MU) said it was hopeful of making it in the fresh list, which expected in a week.

In June 2017, the UGC had issued a notification to regulate distance learning courses offered across the country that required institutes to seek the regulator’s recognition for these courses. IDOL did not figure in UGC’s first list of recognised institutes, issued in August 2018, as MU’s National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading had expired. IDOL also failed to show up in two consecutive updated UGC lists after that — one in January this year and another in the last week of June.

IDOL had to stop admitting students for courses in the current academic year because it did not get the UGC affiliation. Admissions to IDOL, which had begun in the first week of July, are on hold.

“IDOL didn’t figure in the last updated list because our expert committee visit had just concluded so obviously we had to wait for their report. Now that the report is submitted, we are sure the affiliation will come through in the subsequent list,” said Vinod Malale, public relations officer, IDOL.

“Since our application has been accepted and the visit by a UGC-appointed expert committee also completed, we are hopeful our name will show up in the next list,” added Malale.

According to the new rules, applicant institutes need to attain a NAAC score of 3.26 on a four-point scale before the end of the academic year 2019-20 and also get UGC affiliation. NAAC assesses and accredits higher education institutions in the country.

