Mumbai University TYBCom semester V and VI result announced at mu.ac.in, here’s how to check

Mumbai University has declared the results for Third Year Bachelor of Commerce (TYBCom) Semester V and Semester VI results on its official website at mu.ac.in. The exams were held last year.

Steps to check the MU TYBCom result:

1) Visit the official website of the Mumbai University - mu.ac.in

2) Click on ‘Exams & Results’in the top navigation bar.

3) Click on the alternate link for results

4) Select the link of your Semester and seat number and click

5) A pdf page containing the result will appear on the screen

The result has been divided on the basis of seat number. On opening the pdf page for results, candidates can see the seat number, name, college name, paper and marks.