Home / Education / NABARD Assistant Manager Prelims Admit Card released, direct link here

NABARD Assistant Manager Prelims Admit Card released, direct link here

National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the admit card for the recruitment exams of officer grade A Assistant Manager, on its official website at nabard.org.

Feb 15, 2020
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NABARD Admit Card
NABARD Admit Card(NABARD)
         

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment of Assistant Manager can download their Admit card online by logging in using their registration number.

The link to download the Admit card will be active till February 25, 2020.

Candidates are advised to download the Admit card before the deadline.

Here’s the direct link to download the NABARD Assistant Prelims admit card

Click on the link and key in your registration number, date of birth

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

