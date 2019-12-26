NABARD Recruitment 2019: Application process begins for office assistant posts

education

National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has invited online application for the posts of office assistant in Group C level. There are a total of 73 posts.

Candidates who have passed class 10th or matriculation can apply for the posts. Moreover, candidates possesion graduation or higher qualification cannot apply for the posts.The candidate must be between 18 and 30 years of age as on 01/12/2019

The online application process began on December 25 and the last date to apply is January 12, 2020. The online recruitment exam will be held in the month of February.

EXAM PATTERN:

The preliminary test comprise of 120 questions from reasoning paper, English language, general awareness and numerical ability.

The main exam comprise of 150 questions from reasoning paper, English language, general awareness and numerical ability.

