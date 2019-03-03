Nalanda Open University BEd admit card released at biharcetbed.com

Nalanda Open University on Sunday released the admit card for BEd combined entrance test 2019 on its official website biharcetbed.com. The examination will be held from March 10, 2019.

Here is the direct link to download the Nalanda Open University BEd combined entrance test 2019 admit card.

Nalanda Open University BEd combined entrance test 2019 admit card: How to download

1) Visit the official website of Nalanda Open University

Click on ‘Existing users’

3) Scroll down and click on download/print admit card http://www.biharcetbed.com/Admitcard/Search.html

4) Key in registration number and date of birth

5) Click on search

6) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a printout and save it on your computer

The result of the examination is scheduled to be declared on March 20.

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 16:38 IST