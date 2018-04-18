NATA 2018 admit card released at learning.tcsionhub.in

The admit card for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2018 was released on Wednesday. Candidates can download their admit cards for the exam that will be held on April 29 by clicking here. Key in your application seq number, password and login to download the admit card. It will have details about the allotted examination centre.

A roll number will also be generated for each candidate.

Download a copy of the admit card and take a print out. The hard copy should be carried to the examination centre along with an original photograph as uploaded and a photo identity card such as voter card, Pan card, Aadhaar card and driving licence.

Candidates must ensure that the photograph and signature printed on the admit card are not mutilated, distorted or soiled. The admit cards should be retained by the candidate until the completion of admission procedure.

The 200 mark exam will be of three hours and divided into two parts: Part A and Part B.

The first 90 minutes will be for Part A carrying 120 marks and the last 90 minutes for Part B for 80 marks. Part A will have questions from mathematics (MCQ) and general aptitude (MCQ) carrying 40 marks each. Part B is for drawings (2 questions).

NATA is conducted by the CoA to provide a single window system to candidates for appearing in a single aptitude test and to facilitate admissions to 5-year Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) degree course at recognised institutions across the country.

The test assesses a student’s mathematical skills, general aptitude, drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability.

NATA is also aimed to ensure that eligibility criteria as prescribed by CoA, and duly approved by the central government, are strictly adhered to and followed all over the country in architectural institutions.

Note: Check official website for details and latest update and for NATA 2018 click here.