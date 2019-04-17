NATA 2019 official answer keys out, full details here

NATA 2019 Answer Key: The official answer key of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) has been released by the Council of Architecture on its official website.

The NATA 2019 was conducted on April 14. Candidates can check the answer keys on its official website at online.cbexams.com/nata.

To check the official answer keys of NATA 2019, visit the website at online.cbexams.com/nata. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ANSWER KEY.

You will find the 62 questions and the correct answers against the questions. Check the answers given on the page and check the response provided by you in the exam.

WHAT IS NATA?

National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) is being conducted by Council Of Architecture (COA) since 2006, in terms of the provisions of CoA (Minimum Standards of Architectural Education) Regulations, 1983, published in the Gazette of India. It is implied that a separate aptitude test in Architecture should be conducted and such test should not be combined with the tests for admissions to Engineering, Pharmacy, Medicine and other disciplines.

NATA measures the aptitude of the applicant for specific field of study, i.e. Architecture. The test makes an assessment of drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity, Mathematics at 10+2 level and critical thinking ability that have been acquired by the candidate over the past few years and are related to the specific field of study.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 14:50 IST