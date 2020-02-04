e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / NATA 2020 registration begins, architecture aspirants can apply

NATA 2020 registration begins, architecture aspirants can apply

The Council of Architecture has started the online application process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020. Candidates can apply online at nata.in. Full details here.

education Updated: Feb 04, 2020 09:38 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NATA 2020 application begins
NATA 2020 application begins(NATA)
         

NATA 2020: The Council of Architecture has started the online application process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020. Candidates can apply online at nata.in. The online application process began on February 1 and the last date to apply is March 16, 2020.

The NATA 2020 first exam will be held on April 19 and second exam on May 31, 2020. The results for first exam will be declared on May 8 while for the second exam the results will be declared on June 14, 2020.

Click here to register online for NATA 2020

Click here for official brochure and exam schedule

Hindustantimes

WHAT IS NATA?

National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) is being conducted by Council Of Architecture (COA) since 2006, in terms of the provisions of CoA (Minimum Standards of Architectural Education) Regulations, 1983, published in the Gazette of India. It is implied that a separate aptitude test in Architecture should be conducted and such test should not be combined with the tests for admissions to Engineering, Pharmacy, Medicine and other disciplines.

NATA measures the aptitude of the applicant for specific field of study, i.e. Architecture. The test makes an assessment of drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity, Mathematics at 10+2 level and critical thinking ability that have been acquired by the candidate over the past few years and are related to the specific field of study.

tags
top news
To solve thorny agitations, deals on lines of Bodo Accord in other areas likely
To solve thorny agitations, deals on lines of Bodo Accord in other areas likely
Month after mob attack on JNU campus, probe has zero answers
Month after mob attack on JNU campus, probe has zero answers
After ‘goli maaro’ remark, Anurag Thakur gives ballot vs bullet call
After ‘goli maaro’ remark, Anurag Thakur gives ballot vs bullet call
‘Discriminatory’: Seattle city council in US passes anti-CAA resolution
‘Discriminatory’: Seattle city council in US passes anti-CAA resolution
Coronavirus kills 425 in China as country admits ‘shortcomings’ in response
Coronavirus kills 425 in China as country admits ‘shortcomings’ in response
Volkswagen Taigun compact SUV showcased before Auto Expo 2020
Volkswagen Taigun compact SUV showcased before Auto Expo 2020
Kohli confirms ODI debut for Prithvi Shaw, reveals Rahul’s batting position
Kohli confirms ODI debut for Prithvi Shaw, reveals Rahul’s batting position
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News