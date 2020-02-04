NATA 2020 registration begins, architecture aspirants can apply

education

NATA 2020: The Council of Architecture has started the online application process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020. Candidates can apply online at nata.in. The online application process began on February 1 and the last date to apply is March 16, 2020.

The NATA 2020 first exam will be held on April 19 and second exam on May 31, 2020. The results for first exam will be declared on May 8 while for the second exam the results will be declared on June 14, 2020.

WHAT IS NATA?

National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) is being conducted by Council Of Architecture (COA) since 2006, in terms of the provisions of CoA (Minimum Standards of Architectural Education) Regulations, 1983, published in the Gazette of India. It is implied that a separate aptitude test in Architecture should be conducted and such test should not be combined with the tests for admissions to Engineering, Pharmacy, Medicine and other disciplines.

NATA measures the aptitude of the applicant for specific field of study, i.e. Architecture. The test makes an assessment of drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity, Mathematics at 10+2 level and critical thinking ability that have been acquired by the candidate over the past few years and are related to the specific field of study.