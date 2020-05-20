NATA 2020 revised exam dates announced, check details

education

Updated: May 20, 2020 18:43 IST

The Council of Architecture (COA) on Tuesday announced that the first and second exam of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 will be conducted on August 1 and August 29, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. The decision has been taken after considering the previous government order announcing nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the NATA 2020 exams were scheduled to be held on April 14 but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the notification, the revised NATA brochure with revised exam dates will be uploaded shortly on the COA’s official website.

For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the COA’s official website.