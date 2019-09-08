e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Sep 08, 2019

National Nutrition Month 2019: Bihar schools to have nutrition classes in September

National Nutrition Month 2019: State Education Department Principal Secretary R.K. Mahajan has issued directions to schools in all districts to begin the class from Monday in this regard.

education Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:10 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Patna
Debates, seminars, quiz and slogan competitions would be organised in schools during this period.
Debates, seminars, quiz and slogan competitions would be organised in schools during this period.
         

As part of the ongoing National Nutrition Month that began September 1, government schools in Bihar will have a special health and nutrition class, which will educate the children on the benefits of cleanliness and proper nutrition, an official said.

State Education Department Principal Secretary R.K. Mahajan has issued directions to schools in all districts to begin the class from Monday in this regard.

Nutrition fairs would be held in several blocks of the districts between September 7-13, and between September 23-28 in district headquarters in which the children would be taught about food diversity, said a state Education Department official.

Debates, seminars, quiz and slogan competitions would be organised in schools during this period.

Bihar’s Social Welfare Department is also running awareness campaigns during the ‘nutrition month’.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 14:10 IST

tags
more from education
trending topics
Ram Jethmalani Passes AwayHTLS 2019Chhichhore reviewChandrayaan 2Isro chief K SivanAlia BhattRam Jethmalani DeathArticle 370England vs AustraliaRam Jethmalani
top news
    latest news
      don't miss