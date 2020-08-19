e-paper
National Recruitment Agency to be boon for youngsters, will boost transparency: PM Modi

This will also be a big boost to transparency, he said in a tweet soon after the Union Cabinet approved the creation of National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for conducting a common eligibility test for central government jobs, initiating a “landmark reform” in the recruitment process. 

education Updated: Aug 19, 2020 17:53 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
PM Modi. (ANI photo)
The National Recruitment Agency will prove to be a boon for crores of youngsters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, asserting that it will eliminate multiple tests and save precious time as well as resources. 

“The #NationalRecruitmentAgency will prove to be a boon for crores of youngsters. Through the Common Eligibility Test, it will eliminate multiple tests and save precious time as well as resources. This will also be a big boost to transparency,” Modi tweeted.   

Briefing the media on the Cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said it was a “historic” decision that will allow job-seekers take one common test and save costs and time spent on writing multiple exams.

