Home / Education / National Test Abhyas app now has questions in Hindi for JEE, NEET aspirants: HRD minister

National Test Abhyas app now has questions in Hindi for JEE, NEET aspirants: HRD minister

The National Test Abhyas app, launched by National Testing Agency (NTA) that offers JEE, NEET mock tests will not provide the questions in Hindi language too. The app offers free mock test to JEE and NEET aspirants.

education Updated: Jun 21, 2020 15:42 IST
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
National Test Abhyas app
National Test Abhyas app(NTA)
         

The National Test Abhyas app, launched by National Testing Agency (NTA) that offers JEE, NEET mock tests will not provide the questions in Hindi language too. Earlier, the app only had questions in English language. Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Sunday said in his tweet that the app will provide mock test papers in Hindi also. This has been done considering the requests made by the students.

Students can download the app from Google Play Store. Those who are already using the app will have to update their app from Google Play Store to avail the new feature of Hindi questions.

NTA and HRD minister had launched the app on May 19 to help the JEE and NEET aspirants to take mock tests during the lockdown period as they are unable to attend their coaching classes. The National Test Abhyas app provides free mock tests to the JEE and NEET aspirants. Students get one full length question paper for JEE main, advanced and NEET exams daily. The duration to attempt the questions is of three hours. Students can attempt it anytime during the day as per their convenience.

 

The Abhyas app that provides virtual test system, gained popularity among the aspirants in a very few days.Within less than 72 hours of its launch, over 2,00,000 students had downloaded this app while over 80,000 students had also appeared for mock tests. Till now, more than 10 lakh aspirants have downloaded the app and mock tests for a total of 26 papers have been taken by over 17 lakh time. The app provides immediate, real and unbiased results helping students to track their performance and preparations.

The National Test Abhyas app also analyses the time spent on different sections of paper which will help the students know their weak and strength areas and prepare accordingly. The app also keeps a record of their total and subject- wise scores.

