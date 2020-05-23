e-paper
Home / Education / National Test Abhyas app downloaded by over 2 lakh JEE, NEET aspirants within 3 days, 80K took free mock tests: HRD

National Test Abhyas app downloaded by over 2 lakh JEE, NEET aspirants within 3 days, 80K took free mock tests: HRD

National Test Abhyas app that was launched by union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday has been downloaded by over two lakh medical and engineering aspirants of India within 72 hours.

May 23, 2020
Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
National Test Abhyas app that was launched by union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday has been downloaded by over two lakh medical and engineering aspirants of India within 72 hours. The minister on Friday informed this on Twitter and said, “The National Test Abyaas App launched by HRD Ministry’s NTA for students preparing for JEE (Mains) and NEET has become very popular and within less than 72 hours of its launch, more than 2,00,000 students have downloaded this app. Over 80,000 students have also appeared for mock tests.”

The National Test Abhyas app provides free mock tests to the JEE and NEET aspirants. Students get one full length question paper for JEE main, advanced and NEET exams daily. The duration to attempt the questions is of three hours. Students can attempt it anytime during the day as per their convenience.

“A large number of students appear for these competitive examinations and a lot of students could not study in private coaching institutes. Keeping in mind their needs, NTA has launched this app which will facilitate them in preparing for the exams,” the minister said in a video tweeted by him. He also thanked NTA DG Vineet Joshi for this app.

 

“In the time of this unprecedented health emergency, this app will help the students to prepare for the examinations. Through this app, our goal is to create world’s largest virtual test system which will provide immediate, real and unbiased results,” Nishank said

“The app is available on the Android platform and will soon be available on the iOS platform. After giving the test available on this app, students can evaluate their preparations immediately and they will be able to understand the answers to all the questions with their explanations,” he added.

The app also analyses the time spent on different sections which will help the students know their weak and strength areas and prepare accordingly. The app will also keep a record of their total and subject-wise scores.

