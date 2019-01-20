Navneet Jindal scores 99.99 percentile in JEE (Mains), becomes Delhi topper

In his first attempt at the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2019 (Main) examination, Navneet Jindal, 17, scored 99.99 percentile, the highest in Delhi, according to the results declared on Saturday.

Hailing from Hisar in Haryana, Navneet lives with his relatives in Delhi and studies at the Jai Hind Public School in Bawana. Navneet said he relied more on self-study and that the results did not come as a surprise to him.

“Though I did not have a fixed schedule for my studies, I did manage to study around 5-6 hours a day,” he said over the phone. This was the first time that the examination was held in computer-based testing (CBT) format. Asked on how his experience with it was, he said: “There were some technical issues with the platform that I did not like. For instance, I couldn’t scroll or select some options.”

Apart from devoting his time to studies, Navneet enjoys watching comedy shows, eating good food, and playing chess with his friends. Since he does not own a smartphone, Navneet is not on any social media platform including WhatsApp. He, however, remains in touch with his friends. “Most of them have scored in the 99 percentile category,” he said.

When asked about his next step, he said he wanted to focus on his upcoming board examinations and later on JEE Advanced to be held in May. “I haven’t given much thought about what subject I will choose but I want to get into an IIT,” he said.

Navneet’s brother Rishabh Jindal is currently doing his B.Tech from IIT Benaras.

“We wanted him to pursue medical but he refused saying he was more inclined towards research,” said Navneet’s father, Naresh Jindal, who teaches at the OP Jindal Modern School in Hisar. Navneet’s mother is a teacher at a government school in Hisar.

Among the girl students from Delhi who appeared for the examination, Nikita scored the highest in the 99 percentile range.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 19:00 IST