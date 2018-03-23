NCERT agrees to rectify errors in its biology textbooks

Following the public interest litigation (PIL) by Chandigarh-based tutor for medical aspirants, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) agreed to rectify 10 of 17 suggested errors in its Classes 11 and 12 biology textbooks.

Dr Arvind Goyal filed the petition in Punjab and Haryana high court last year in November, following which the high court in December asked NCERT to take appropriate decision after hearing to the petitioner.

Goyal said that after corrections, NCERT should upload list of corrections on the NCERT website so that students all across the country can take note of it.

Goyal then met officials of the NCERT on February 21, presenting his claims pertaining to the number of errors in textbooks.

Goyal said that he has lately received official response from the NCERT signed by Dr Dinesh Kumar, who heads the department of education, science and maths, in which 11 errors have been accepted. He said that these are being rectified in the revised editions of these textbooks.

Dr Goyal said that it was third PIL filed to get the errors corrected in the NCERT biology books, which is other tedious procedure. “I will write to the Prime Minister office and HRD minister to work on a portal where students, teachers academicians can report such errors in the books, which should be resolved within a fixed time frame,” he said.

