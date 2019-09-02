e-paper
NCERT, its constituents play key role in strengthening nation’s foundation: Ramesh Pokhriyal

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ made the comments at 59th foundation day celebrations of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

education Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.
         

The NCERT and its constituent units play a significant role in strengthening the foundation of the nation through curriculum and textbooks, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Monday.

He made the comments at 59th foundation day celebrations of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) here.

“NCERT and all its constituent units play a significant role in strengthening the foundation of the nation through its curriculum and textbooks. The curriculum developed by NCERT is not only unique, the syllabus and textbooks are recognised and appreciated worldwide,” Nishank said.

The HRD minister also laid the foundation stone for the NCERT’s auditorium and released the results of the National Talent Search Scholarships (NTS), 2019.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 15:36 IST

