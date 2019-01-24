NCHM JEE 2019: NTA to conduct exam on April 27, check details to apply, eligibility, exam patterns and other details

The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has already released the schedule for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) that is popularly known as NCHM JEE. The last date to register for the examination is March 15, 2019.

The exam will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 27. The official notification is available at the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in or the website of NCHM at ntanchm.nic.in. The tentative date for result declaration is May 15, 2019.

NCHM JEE examination is conducted for admission to the BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM and CT) for the academic year 2019-20 in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode. NHCHM JEE Admit card will be released on April 3.

Eligibility: The candidate has to pass class 12 or its equivalent with English as one of the subjects. Candidate must have passed English as a subject of study (core/elective/functional) in the qualifying examination. Those appearing in 10+2 or equivalent examination can also appear in NCHM JEE-2019 on provisional basis.

Age limit: The candidate should not over 22 years as on July 1. There is age relaxation for reserved category.

Exam pattern: There will be five sections comprising a total of 200 questions including Numerical Ability and Analytical Aptitude (30), Reasoning and Logical Deduction (30), General Knowledge & Current Affair (30), English Language (30) and Aptitude for Service Sector (50). The exam duration will be three-hour and question paper will be in English and Hindi.

