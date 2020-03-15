NCL Recruitment 2020: Application for accountant and other posts begins tomorrow

education

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 11:59 IST

Northern Coalfield Limited has released an official notification regarding the recruitment of Accountant/Cost Accountant Tech Grade-A, Overseer Grade-C, Amin Grade D and Junior Chemist T & S Grade-D on its official website. Candidates can check the official notification online at nclcil.in.

The online application process for the recruitment drive will commence on March 16, 2020, and will conclude on March 30, 2020.

NCL is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 93 vacancies (including backlog) of Accountant/Cost Accountant Tech Grade-A, Overseer Grade-C, and various other posts. Out of which, 41 vacancies are for Accountant/Cost accountant Tech Grade-A, 35 for Overseer Grade-C, 10 for Amin Grade D, and 7 for Junior Chemist T & S Grade-D.

Age limit:

The candidate should be between 18 to 30 years old as on March 30, 2020. However, relaxation in the upper age limit is provided in the official employment notification.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the unreserved, OBC and EWS category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 500. No registration fee will be charged from the applicants belonging to the SC, ST, and ESM category along with the departmental candidates.

However, candidates must note that applications without the prescribed fee will not be entertained and the application will be summarily rejected.

Educational Qualification:

Accountant/Cost accountant Tech Grade-A:

• Matriculate or equivalent examination passed from any recognized Board of examination

• Intermediate Examination of ICWA or CA

Overseer Grade-C:

• Candidate should have passed the matriculation or an equivalent examination.

• An applicant should possess a recognized Diploma in Civil Engineering (3 years course).

Amin Grade D:

• A candidate should have passed the matriculate or an equivalent examination from any recognized Board of examination

• Amanat examination certificate or Surveyorship Certificate from I.T.I/ equivalent recognized certificate in Surveyorship.

• Two years’ experience as Amin under State Govt. or any local authority

Junior Chemist T & S Grade-D:

• Matriculate or equivalent examination passed from any recognized Board of examination

• Graduate in Science with Chemistry

