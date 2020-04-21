NCL Recruitment 2020: Apply for medical consultants posts, MBBS graduates can apply

education

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has invited applications for the recruitment for the post of medical non- specialist consultant (GDMO) posts. There are a total of seven vacancies. MBBS graduates can apply for the posts through email or speed post.

Required educational qualification: MBBS degree with one-year internship and Valid Permanent Registration.The recruitment will be contractual in nature.

Candidates will have to download the online format online from www.mahanadicoal.in and send the application to the office of “General Manager (PEE), NCL, Post - Singrauli, Distt-Singrauli (MP) PIN-486889 through email at gmee.ncl@coalindia.in The last date to apply is May 2 till 5 pm.

