NCTE approves extension of validity of Teacher Eligibility Test

National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has approved the extension of validity of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) certificate from 7 years to the life time.

education Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 15:01 IST
Edited by Nilesh Mathur
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The decision was taken in the 50th meeting of the General Body of NCTE held on September 29, 2020.
The decision was taken in the 50th meeting of the General Body of NCTE held on September 29, 2020.(HT file)
         

National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has approved the extension of validity of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) certificate from 7 years to the life time. The decision was taken in the 50th meeting of the General Body of NCTE held on September 29, 2020.

According to the minutes of the NCTE General Body Meeting circulated on October 13, the council has approved extending of the validity of TET certificate from seven years to life time and its provision will have prospective effect. “The Council considered the agenda item and approved the validity of TET certificate changing it from 7 years to life time. This provision would have prospective effect and for those who have already passed out (already having TET certificate), NCTE will take legal opinion and will act accordingly,” reads the minute of the 50th GB meeting of NCTE.

NCTE aims to achieve planned and coordinated development of the teacher education system throughout the country, the regulation and proper maintenance of norms and standards in the teacher education system and other related matters. The mandate given to the NCTE is very broad and covers the whole gamut of teacher education programmes including research and training of persons for equipping them to teach at pre-primary, primary, secondary and senior secondary stages in schools, and non-formal education, part-time education, adult education and distance (correspondence) education courses.

