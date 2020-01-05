e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / Education / NDMC’s school of gardening to offer certificate courses for public

NDMC’s school of gardening to offer certificate courses for public

The gardening school, which operates out of Purana Qila Road nursery, was set up in 2011.

education Updated: Jan 05, 2020 14:53 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The gardening school presently operates with an objective of providing training to gardeners and horticulturists appointed by MCDs, DDA, Delhi Police and other government departments.
The gardening school presently operates with an objective of providing training to gardeners and horticulturists appointed by MCDs, DDA, Delhi Police and other government departments. (HT file)
         

NDMC’s school of gardening, which so far used to offer training for horticulturists employed with civic bodies, will now offer certificate courses for the public as well.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has also outlined the move in its budget for 2020-21 as well. “Under the skill India initiative, the school will also introduce certificate courses after obtaining approval from Agriculture Council of India to provide expertise in various fields of urban gardening like vertical gardening, nursery management, green waste management, landscaping and tree management,” a senior NDMC official said.

The gardening school, which operates out of Purana Qila Road nursery, was set up in 2011.

It presently operates with an objective of providing training to gardeners and horticulturists appointed by MCDs, DDA, Delhi Police and other government departments.

tags
top news
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi misled people, instigated riots, says Amit Shah
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi misled people, instigated riots, says Amit Shah
200 infants die in two Gujarat hospitals, CM Vijay Rupani ignores queries
200 infants die in two Gujarat hospitals, CM Vijay Rupani ignores queries
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
WATCH: New Zealand batsman does a Yuvraj, hits six sixes in an over
WATCH: New Zealand batsman does a Yuvraj, hits six sixes in an over
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Samsung Unpacked 2020: Here’s when Galaxy S11 series will launch
Samsung Unpacked 2020: Here’s when Galaxy S11 series will launch
Budget session: What to expect after FM’s speech | 5 key pending bills
Budget session: What to expect after FM’s speech | 5 key pending bills
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News