NDMC schools to have compulsory yoga classes says deputy mayor

education

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 08:57 IST

Deputy Mayor of North Delhi Yogesh Verma on Wednesday said all NDMC schools will have “compulsory” yoga classes to promote health consciousness among students.

He said officials have been directed to create a sports academy in all North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) schools.

“In order to encourage health (awareness) and sports activities in all primary schools of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, they would have compulsory yoga classes,” an official statement quoted Verma, who is also the NDMC’s Sports Promotion Committee chairman, as saying.

He also issued directions for organising a cricket match between members of the executive and the legislative wings of the NDMC.

Such matches would lead to better coordination between the two wings, he said.