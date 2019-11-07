e-paper
Thursday, Nov 07, 2019

NDMC schools to have compulsory yoga classes says deputy mayor

He also issued directions for organising a cricket match between members of the executive and the legislative wings of the NDMC.

education Updated: Nov 07, 2019 08:57 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Students performing yoga
Students performing yoga(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

Deputy Mayor of North Delhi Yogesh Verma on Wednesday said all NDMC schools will have “compulsory” yoga classes to promote health consciousness among students.

He said officials have been directed to create a sports academy in all North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) schools.

“In order to encourage health (awareness) and sports activities in all primary schools of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, they would have compulsory yoga classes,” an official statement quoted Verma, who is also the NDMC’s Sports Promotion Committee chairman, as saying.

He also issued directions for organising a cricket match between members of the executive and the legislative wings of the NDMC.

Such matches would lead to better coordination between the two wings, he said.

