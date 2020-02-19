Needed: A new approach to higher learning

education

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 16:02 IST

This is the era of smart classes, digital content and tinkering labs. The last few years have seen a dramatic shift in the approach to skilling and education in the country.

The mindset of policy makers has been shaped by the rise of the fourth industrial revolution which has infused emerging technologies in every aspect of our lives.

The increasing use of automation also means that individuals must focus on continued learning rather than resting on an academic degree earned decades ago.

While higher education institutions and young professionals are beginning to understand the impact of new technologies, our schools need to move with the times and focus on new learning methods.

Rote-learning based on rigid book selection will prevent students and teachers from riding the benefits of the technology.

A welcome initiative has been the concept of tinkering labs set up under the Atal Innovation Mission of the government. Set up in schools, these labs allow students to learn while they experiment with scientific experiments using robotics, 3D printers, amongst others. Over 5400 schools and 6 million students have benefited from this initiative according to the government.

However, the excitement created by the innovative approach of tinkering labs is dulled by anachronistic rules that prevent schools from choosing learning materials.

The government may be encouraging students to explore and learn, but it is also preventing schools, teachers and students to choosing their own study material.

Under current guidelines, schools are mandated to procure text books and learning materials from government owned bodies like National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and its state level counterparts.

The innovation encouraged in tinkering labs is not reflected in the books that students carry in their school bags. By creating a monopoly of supplier, the government has stifled options for schools.

This step will not only halt evolution of content, but in fact push the educational content two decades back. It is important that students are exposed to a variety of learning approaches as an interdisciplinary approach to concepts and skills is necessary to function in a world that is increasingly interconnected and multicultural.

A diversity of suppliers will create a competitive environment and ensure that the latest developments in edu-tech and learning materials are available to schools.

Private publishers and content creators should be allowed to compete with government owned bodies to create a vibrant ecosystem.

In addition to providing materials for students, private publishers also produce learning resources for teachers, to enable them to positively impact learning outcomes. In fact, different learning approaches allow for a variety of perspectives and diverse thought processes to develop.

There is a dire need to create and circulate content that can support conceptual learning as opposed to the current pattern of rote-learning, leading to better skills and employability. If they work strategically, both public and private entities can come together to realise India’s ambition of becoming a knowledge economy.

Ideally, the government should lay down the broad framework of course and syllabi and let the schools choose the supplier of the material. This issue has been holding back the improvement in school education.

Even the recent budget announcements have emphasised the need for digital learning which evolves with changing needs.

In this age of the 4th industrial revolution, the landscape is rapidly changing amidst volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity, and the education system needs to equip our next generation with core skills to operate successfully in this environment. There is a need and demand from students and parents to develop soft skills such as critical thinking, problem solving, creativity as part of education. This will create an edge over machines and automation, alongside their basic knowledge of STEM, to achieve success in their careers.

Today, students are starting to respond to the changing nature of work and are starting to take more control over their own learning. Learners want access to an education which not only provides them with a basic knowledge but actually links their knowledge to better employment prospects and job opportunities. The government should adopt policies that allow for more diversity of content and learning, which allows freedom of choice to students and educators to use content that helps in the cause of adaptive learning for the future of work.

A total of Rs 99,300 crore is proposed allocation for education in this budget, which can be best utilised by creating health public private partnerships for schooling, higher education and skilling.

Learning materials will increasingly be hybrid in nature. Part printed books, part interactive digital content and part distance learning modules. It is time for the government to allow the schools to choose what they want. A combination of government guidelines and competitive forces can ensure that schools are in command when they select learning options.

(The writer is the author of India Automated. Views expressed here are personal.)