NEET 2018 to be conducted in 150 cities: Javadekar

The government has increased the number of cities where the NEET examination would be conducted this year, from 107 to 150, to make it easier for the students to reach the venues, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday.

“Forty-three new centres granted for #NEET2018 exam. For the first time NEET exam would be conducted in 150 cities. In 2017 NEET exam was conducted in 107 cities,” he tweeted.

“All the cities from where 4,000 and more candidates have applied and which were not the centres in 2017 have been added as centre cities for #NEET2018 exam,” the minister said.

New centres have been set up in Andhra Pradesh (5), Assam (2), Gujarat (3), Maharashtra (6), Odisha (4), Tamil Nadu (2), Kerala (5), Telangana (2), West Bengal (3), Uttar Pradesh (3) and one new centre each in Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Karnataka and Uttarakhand.

This year, NEET will be held on May 6.

Online application process began on February 8, and March 9 is the last date to register. The last date for successful payment of fee online is March 10 till 11.50pm.