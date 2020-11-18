e-paper
NEET 2020: Allahabad HC notice to National Testing Agency

NEET 2020: Allahabad HC notice to National Testing Agency

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to National Testing Agency over the declaration of the NEET result without deciding on objections to a couple of questions in the examination.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 08:34 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Prayagraj
(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
         

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to National Testing Agency over the declaration of the NEET result without deciding on objections to a couple of questions in the examination. The result for the entrance to medical colleges in the country was declared on October 16.

The Bench of justice Rajnish Kumar issued the notice on a writ petition moved by Saliha Khan and others. The next hearing into the petition is scheduled for November 23.

The petitioners said in their plea that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was held in September and objections to questions were invited through a notice on September 27.

In response to the notice, the petitioners deposited the required fee and submitted objections to two questions. The petitioners said the agency to announce the result on October 16 without deciding on their objections.

