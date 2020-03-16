e-paper
Home / Education / NEET 2020 Application correction window reopens: All you need to know

NEET 2020 Application correction window reopens: All you need to know

education Updated: Mar 16, 2020 10:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET 2020. (Screengrab)
The National Testing Agency has reopened the online correction window for NEET 2020 application forms. The correction facility is available on its official website.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2020 application process had started on December 2, 2019 and went on till December 31.

The NTA had initially opened the correction window from January 15-31. Candidates can read the official notification.

Things to keep in mind:

The correction window is open from March 13-March 19.

Aspirants should cross-check the details on the application form with their documents and make necessary corrections wherever required.

Candidates should keep in mind that this is the last and final change to make changes to the form.

Correction can be made in the following areas: spelling of the applicant’s name, date of birth, gender, state codes of eligibility, father’s name, mother’s name, qualifying examination code & percentage (%) of marks obtained in Class 12th, disability status, examination center, medium of question paper.

For Jammu and Kashmir region, those who have filled the offline application forms can also avail the correction facility by visiting the official website. For such candidates the examination authority will share the application number on their registered email and phone number.

The NEET 2020 UG admit card will be released on March 27.

