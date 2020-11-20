NEET 2020 counselling registration for 2nd round begins, here’s how to register at mcc.nic.in

education

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 13:20 IST

NEET Counselling 2020: The online registration process for second round of NEET-UG counselling has been started from Friday, November 20. Candidates can register for the NEET 2nd round of counselling at the official website of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in. The last date for registration and choice filling is November 23 till 8 pm.

Earlier, the registration process for NEET 2nd round of counselling was scheduled to begin from November 18 which was postponed for two days due to seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP Quota) being added in the seat matrix of Round-2 and resultant revision of seat matrix, according to the official notice.

Direct Link to register for MCC NEET 2nd round counselling 2020

Processing of seat allotment will be done on November 25 and 26 and its result will be declared on November 27. Candidates will have to report to their colleges between November 28 and December 8.

How to register for NEET counselling 2020:

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UG Medical Counselling”

On the left side, click on the link that reads, ‘New Registration’

Fill in all the requisite information like, name, roll number, mother’s name, date of birth etc and submit

A new Roll No. and Password will be generated. Use these credentials to register for NEET Counselling.

Revisit the web portal and select ‘Candidate login’.

Key in your credentials and login

Fill in all the necessary details and submit