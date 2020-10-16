e-paper
NEET 2020 Final Answer Key released at ntaneet.nic.in, here's direct link

NEET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET 2020 final answer key on its official website at ntaneet.nic.in.

education Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 16:22 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET 2020 final answer key on its official website at ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared in the NEET-UG 2020 can check the revised and final answer key on the official website.

Follow NEET results 2020 live updates

NTA had released the provisional answer key of NEET-UG 2020 on September 26. Candidates had submitted objections against some keys after which NTA considered the valid objections and released the revised and final answer key based on which the NEET Result has been prepared.

NEET 2020 Final Answer Key Direct Link

The NTA had conducted the NEET-2020 in pen and paper mode on September 13 for which over 15 lakh candidates had appeared amid the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the medical entrance exam was postponed twice due to the Covid related lockdown. The exam was conducted amid strict protocols following precautionary measures in order to prevent the candidates from getting infected.

How to download NEET 2020 Final Answer Key:

Visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads NEET-UG final answer key 2020

A PDF File will open

Check your response ID with the correct option ID

