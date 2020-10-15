NEET 2020 Phase 2: Section-wise analysis of the exam

education

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 11:18 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday conducted a special Phase 2 examination of NEET 2020 for the candidates who could not appear in the exam on September 13 due to Coronavirus pandemic. This year around 15 lakh candidates registered for the NEET 2020. Only 85-90% of them appeared in the exam that was held on September 13. The absentees got a second chance to take the exam, in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. NTA will declare the NEET 2020 Results on October 16 at ntaneet.nic.in.

The NTA conducts NEET every year for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized Medical/Dental & other Colleges/ Institutes in India.

Most of the candidates who took the exam found the difficulty level of questions between easy and moderate. Check section-wise analysis of the examination

PHYSICS:

· Difficulty level – Moderate

· In comparison to Phase-I, the Physics section was on a slightly higher difficulty level.

· The paper was largely based on the NCERT syllabus. Even the theoretical questions were from NCERT textbook including many solved NCERT examples.

· More Numerical based questions were asked.

· Questions required tricky calculations.

· Questions were asked from the prescribed syllabus only.

· There was one controversial question.

· Overall the paper was not lengthy.

CHEMISTRY

· Difficulty level – Easy to Moderate.

· In comparison to Phase-I, Chemistry was easy this time.

· All questions were based on the NCERT textbook. Similar to Phase-I, statements were directly taken from the NCERT textbooks.

· Straightforward questions & easy to comprehend.

· No controversial questions but in 1-2 questions, the language could be a little confusing.

· Not lengthy. Very easy going paper.

· No tricky calculations required.

· Variety of questions in terms of pattern consisting of match the following etc.

· Organic Chemistry did not require students to delve deep into mechanism.

BIOLOGY:

· As compared to Phase-I, Biology part was comparatively easy. Overall, it was of easy to moderate difficulty level.

· NCERT focused paper with slight deviations in options. And that too a rare occurrence of options outside the NCERT Syllabus.

· The paper was largely balanced and well distributed as all the NCERT chapters were covered.

· In terms of question pattern, all aspects were covered with a lot of tables and match the following.

· The Biology section consisted of 42 questions from Zoology and 48 questions from Botany.

(The author is Anurag Tiwari, National Academic Director (Medical), Aakash Educational Services Limited. Views expressed are personal)