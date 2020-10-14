e-paper
Home / Education / NEET 2020: Students arrive at test centres for special exam

NEET 2020: Students arrive at test centres for special exam

The national-level entrance was conducted on September 13 but students who couldn’t attend the test due to COVID-19 restrictions were given an opportunity to appear for the same today in various parts of the country.

Oct 14, 2020
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
(HT File)
         

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is being held on Wednesday across the country for the students who missed the exam due to COVID-19. The National Testing Agency (NTA), the body organising the re-exam has put in place a raft of measures such as increasing the number of exam centres and reducing number of students in a room in view of the COVID-19.

In Varanasi, the candidates arrived at an examination centre today to appear for the exam amid stringent checks and protocols in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET scheduled to be held in September 2020 observing that the career of students cannot be put in jeopardy for long.

NEET is an entrance test for medical and allied programs, being held by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

