NEET 2026 admit card out on neet.nta.nic.in: Check direct link, steps to download here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the upcoming NEET UG 2026 examination. Students who have applied to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) can now download their admit cards for the same from the official website and the links shared below. Students appearing for the NEET UG 2026 exam can now download their admit cards for the same from the official NTA website (Unsplash/Representational)

NTA is set to host the NEET UG 2026 exam on May 3. Over 26 lakh students are said to appear for the exam, which will be held from 2pm to 5pm.

NEET admit card 2026 out now | How to download Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘NEET UG Admit Card’

Enter your application number, password and security pin given below.

Your NEET UG admit card will be available on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same for the examination day Also Read | No leaves for medical students to prevent cheating in NEET UG exams

NEET UG admit card | Direct links NEET UG admit card link 1

NEET admit card alternate link Students must carry their admit cards on the day of the exam, along with a valid photo ID such as an Aadhar card or a passport, for entry into the venue.

According to NTA rules, watches and other electronic devices are not allowed in the exam hall.