NEET admit card 2020 delayed, will not be released tomorrow

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 12:57 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will not release the admit card or hall ticket for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 undergraduate exam on Friday, March 27. The release of NEET 2020 admit card has been delayed in view of the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19 in the country.

An official present at the NTA enquiry desk, informed HT that the admit card of NEET 2020 will not be released tomorrow as scheduled due to coronavirus disease outbreak in India. The official further said that no decision has yet been taken on the new date for release of admit cards. On being asked if the NEET UG 2020 exam will be postponed, the official said that no decision has been taken in this regard. The official further urged the students to visit the NTA website regularly for latest news and updates on the NEET 2020 examination. A number of examinations have been postponed recently because of the coronavirus disease Covid-19 outbreak.

The online registration for NEET 2020 began on November 2, 2019, and concluded on January 6, 2020.

According to the schedule published in the information bulletin, NEET UG 2020 examination is to be conducted on May 3. The exam will be held in 11 languages. The result of NEET 2020 is scheduled to be released on June 4.

NEET 2020 exam is held for admissions to UG medical and dental courses in institutes recognised by the Medical Council of India.