NEET answer key 2019: Last few hours left to raise objections, result expected by June 5

The National Testing Agency (NTS) has extended the answer key challenge facility for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 exam.

The NTA has issued a notice on its website saying, “The answer key challenge facility has been extended up to 05:00 PM of 01-06-2019. Facility of verification of scanned images of OMR answer sheets and recorded responses is now available.”

The answer key for NEET 2919 was uploaded on May 29. At the time of the release of answer key NTA had given students time till 11.50 pm on May 31 to raise objections. However, it has now been extended upto 5pm on June 1.

The NEET examination was held on May 5 and May 20, 2019. The result of NEET 2019 exam is expected by June 5.

The students can check the answer key on the official website of NTA at ntaneet.nic.in. Go to candidate login and sign in into your account using your application number and password. Click on ‘Apply for KEY Challenge’. Select the question you want to challenge which is displayed in front of you. Follow the steps as provided in the instructions to raise objections.

The fee may be made paid through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking. The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee.

A total of 15,19,375 students had registered for the exam held across the country. The exam consisted of one paper with 180 objective type questions from physics, chemistry and biology.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 12:55 IST