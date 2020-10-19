e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET aspirants move Bombay HC over discrepancies in evaluation and scores

NEET aspirants move Bombay HC over discrepancies in evaluation and scores

Days after the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared results for the undergraduate National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), a student from Maharashtra has approached the Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court alleging discrepancies in the test assessment system after she scored zero in the exam.

education Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 20:04 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bombay High Court.
Bombay High Court. (HT File)
         

Days after the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared results for the undergraduate National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), a student from Maharashtra has approached the Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court alleging discrepancies in the test assessment system after she scored zero in the exam.

This student in her writ petition has stated that she was expecting at least 600 out of 720 in her entrance exam and was shocked to see her final score card. “After having scored 81.85% in her HSC exams, the student was expecting to score at least 600 in her NEET exam. The first problem was that the NTA never uploaded her Optical Marking Recognition (OMR) sheet and then, her result shows she has scored zero out of 720. There is definitely a glitch in their online evaluation system,” said advocate Ashwin Deshpande, who represented the student in court on Monday.

The court has now asked NTA to clarify whether the said student’s OMR sheet was uploaded in the first place or not, by the next date of hearing. “How can a student score zero marks when she was expecting 600 or more? NTA will have to clarify this,” added Deshpande.

This is not the only case where students have pointed at discrepancies in the marks on their scanned OMR sheets and their final score card.

In another case, a student from Akola district in Maharashtra has also approached the NTA with a similar problem. “As per the provisional answer key shared by NTA in the last week of September and the scanned OMR sheet of every student that was uploaded by the NTA, this student has scored a perfect 720 out of 720. However, as per his final score card he has scored a mere 212 marks which is impossible,” said an activist who is currently helping this student approach the Bombay high court.

NEET-UG was conducted across the country on September 13 this year and a second phase of the exam was conducted on October 14, following which results were declared on October 16. Several students, since, have approached the NTA with the scanned copy of their OMR sheets and their final score card highlighting difference in marks.

“My OMR sheet sows two different answers for the same question in two different pages, which is very shocking to see. All this points towards technical trouble in the evaluation software and NTA will have to clarify this problem soon,” said one of the students on condition of anonymity.

On Monday, the director general of NTA, Vineet Joshi told HT that prima facie, such blatant discrepancies in marks is not possible. “However, since we have received queries from some students, we are individually checking each query and trying to solve the same at the earliest,” said Joshi.

top news
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork, says PM Modi
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork, says PM Modi
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
IPL 2020 Live Score: CSK post 125/5 against RR in Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020 Live Score: CSK post 125/5 against RR in Abu Dhabi
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
‘Farooq Abdullah kept at ED office for 5 hours despite his age’: People’s Alliance attacks Centre
‘Farooq Abdullah kept at ED office for 5 hours despite his age’: People’s Alliance attacks Centre
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
‘Solutions available, political will lacking’: Kejriwal on stubble burning
‘Solutions available, political will lacking’: Kejriwal on stubble burning
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In