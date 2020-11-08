e-paper
NEET counselling 2020: MCC extends round 1 reporting date, check details

NEET counselling 2020: MCC extends round 1 reporting date, check details

NEET counselling 2020: According to the notice, candidates can now report at institutions up to November 14, 2020. Earlier, the last date for reporting was November 12, 2020.

education Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 19:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET counselling 2020.(PTI file)
         

NEET counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Saturday extended the last date for shortlisted candidates in the first round NEET counselling 2020 for reporting at colleges. A notification in this regard has been uploaded on the committee’s official website.

According to the notice, candidates can now report at institutions up to November 14, 2020. Earlier, the last date for reporting was November 12, 2020.

“This for information to all the Candidates and the Participating colleges that the date for reporting/admission at the allotted colleges has been extended till 14th November, 2020,” reads the notice.

The committee had declared the results of the first round of NEET counselling 2020 on November 6, 2020.

According to the official schedule, the second round of NEET counselling 2020 will be held from November 18 to 22, 2020. The second seat allotment results will be announced on November 23, 2020.

NEET Counselling Result 2020: How to download seat allotment letter

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling

Click on the link that reads ‘Allotment Letter Round 1” be flashing on the homepage

Key in your roll number and date of birth and download your seat allotment letter.

