NEET Counselling 2nd round provisional result declared at mcc.nic.in, here’s direct link

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 17:33 IST

NEET Counselling Result 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee on Saturday declared the provisional results of NEET- qualified candidates registered for second round of seat allotment on its official website. Candidates who are registered for the second round of counselling in the MBBS and BDS seats falling under the 15% all India quota in deemed, central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC and AFMC check their results online at mcc.nic.in. Final result will be displayed on November 30, 2020.

Direct link to check result

“Any discrepancy in the result may be informed to MCC of DGHS through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com till 01:00 (PM) of 29th Nov. 2020, after which the result will be treated as Final. Candidates are requested to wait for the Final Result and Allotment Letter before proceeding for booking of tickets etc. for the purpose of Reporting to the allotted,” the official notice reads.



How to check NEET Counselling Result 2020:

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling

The result link will be flashing on the homepage

Click on the NEET Counselling Result link

Key in your login credentials and check your seat allotment result

The registration for second round of counselling started on November 20. Candidates were allowed to fill and lock their choices of seats till November 24.

After the result is declared, candidates will have to report at their alloted college between November 28 and December 8. Transfer of Non Reporting & Non Joining Vacant seats to State Quota on December 8, 2020 (Only 15% All India Quota).