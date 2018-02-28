 NEET exam for veterinary courses on May 6 | education$higher studies | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 28, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

NEET exam for veterinary courses on May 6

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on May 6 for admission to Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BV Sc & AH) degree courses for the 2018-19 academic year.

education Updated: Feb 28, 2018 19:16 IST
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on May 6 for admission to Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BV Sc & AH) degree courses in recognised colleges for the 2018-19 academic year.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on May 6 for admission to Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BV Sc & AH) degree courses in recognised colleges for the 2018-19 academic year.(HT file)

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on May 6 for admission to Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BV Sc & AH) degree courses in recognised colleges for the 2018-19 academic year.

In a public notice, the Veterinary Council of India (VCI) on Wednesday said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the NEET exam on May 6 for those seeking seats under 15% All-India quota.

The VCI, also mentioned that the merit list of the NEET (UG) 2018 will be used for allocation of seats under 15% All-India quota in recognised veterinary colleges for admission to BV Sc & AH course during the academic year 2018-19.

more from education
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you