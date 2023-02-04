NEET FET admit card releasing today at natboard.edu.in, know how to download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the NBE FET Admit Card 2022 on February 4, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Fellowship Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site of NBE at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

The NEET FET examination will be conducted on February 10, 2023. The NEET FET result will be declared by February 28, 2023.

NEET FET admit card: How to download

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on NBE FET Admit Card 2022 link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.