e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET, JEE 2020: NSUI members begin hunger strike demanding postponement of exam

NEET, JEE 2020: NSUI members begin hunger strike demanding postponement of exam

The president of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Neeraj Kundan and president of the Delhi wing of the students’ body commenced the hunger strike along with eight other members.

education Updated: Aug 26, 2020 13:37 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (twitter/@LicypriyaK)
         

Members of the Congress-affiliated NSUI on Wednesday began an indefinite hunger strike demanding the postponement of the NEET-JEE and fee waiver for six months for students during the pandemic.

The president of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Neeraj Kundan and president of the Delhi wing of the students’ body commenced the hunger strike along with eight other members.

They are also demanding that varsities should not hold exams during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the NSUI had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and promoting final year students on the basis of past performance.

Top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have requested the government to defer the all-India medical and engineering entrance examinations taking into consideration the concerns raised by a section of students and parents amid the coronavirus pandemic. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia too has appealed to the central government to cancel the medical and engineering entrance exams. India’s coronavirus tally rose to 32.34 lakh on Wednesday with 67,151 more people testing positive for the infection, while the recoveries have surged to 24,67,758, the Health Ministry said.

tags
top news
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
Interest on loans in moratorium: SC seeks Centre’s stand
Interest on loans in moratorium: SC seeks Centre’s stand
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Postpone or find an alternative way to conduct JEE, NEET exams: Manish Sisodia
Postpone or find an alternative way to conduct JEE, NEET exams: Manish Sisodia
Melania Trump made harsh comments about Ivanka, US President, claims book
Melania Trump made harsh comments about Ivanka, US President, claims book
Congress likely to elect new president in January
Congress likely to elect new president in January
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In