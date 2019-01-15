 NEET MDS 2019 results declared, here’s how to check
NEET MDS 2019 results declared, here’s how to check

NEET MDS 2019 results declared. Check merit list, cut-off, scorecard and other details here.

education Updated: Jan 15, 2019 14:04 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET MDS,MDS results,NEET MDS results
NEET MDS 2019 results declared(File)

NEET MDS 2019: Result of Master of Dental Surgery Course (MDS) has been declared by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on its official website natboard.edu.in.

The examination was conducted on December 14, 2018. Candidates can check the merit lists on the official website or find it below.

Scorecard for the candidates will be available for download from January 19, 2019. The cutoff this year was 250 out of 960 for general category and 21 and 232 for SC/ ST/ OBC etc and UR-PH, respectively.

Steps to check your NEET MDS 2018 results

1. Visit the NBE website, nbe.edu.in

2: Click on the ‘NEET MDS Result’ link under the results section.

3: On the page that opens up, click on the ‘Results’ button flashing on the page in the ‘general links’ column.

4:A PDF with merit list will open.

5. Download results and take a printout

NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination for various PG MDS courses. It is also a single window entrance examination for MDS courses. No other entrance examination, either at state or institution level is valid for entry to MDS Courses as per Dentists Act, 1948.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 14:00 IST

