NEET MDS 2022 Admit card releasing today at natboard.edu.in
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, will release National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test -Master of Dental Surgery, NEET MDS 2022 Admit Cards today April 25, 2022. Candidates who will take the examination can download their admit card from the official website of NEET MDS at natboard.edu.in.
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the NEET MDS 2022 examination on May 2, 2022.
NEET MDS 2022 Admit card: Know how to download
Visit the NBEMS official website at natboard.edu.in
Click the exams tab on the homepage, then on NEET MDS
Next, click on the ‘NEET MDS’ link
Enter your credentials and log in
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
For any query, please contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at 022 – 61087595 or write to NBEMS at Email ID: helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in or at NBEMS Communication Web Portal.
