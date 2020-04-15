NEET PG 2020 counselling dates extended till April 24, check details here

education

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 14:43 IST

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the last date of reporting for round-1 of PG Counselling 2020 till April 24, 2020. The NEET PG 2020 counselling result was declared on April 10, 2020. The MCC Committee is allowing online reporting for students who will not be able to commute. The committee has also enabled a special provision for students to take admission during the lockdown.

Earlier, the last date of reporting for round-1 of PG Counselling 2020 was April 20 which now has been extended to April 24, 2020.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, MCC has also advised colleges to ‘sympathetically deal with the issues faced by candidates of NEET PG 2020’. Colleges have been instructed to ask only for the essential documents for admission. The list of essential documents is available on the MCC website.