e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET PG 2020 counselling dates extended till April 24, check details here

NEET PG 2020 counselling dates extended till April 24, check details here

Earlier, the last date of reporting for round-1 of PG Counselling 2020 was April 20 which now has been extended to April 24, 2020.

education Updated: Apr 15, 2020 14:43 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET PG 2020 counselling. (Screengrab)
NEET PG 2020 counselling. (Screengrab)
         

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the last date of reporting for round-1 of PG Counselling 2020 till April 24, 2020. The NEET PG 2020 counselling result was declared on April 10, 2020. The MCC Committee is allowing online reporting for students who will not be able to commute. The committee has also enabled a special provision for students to take admission during the lockdown.

Earlier, the last date of reporting for round-1 of PG Counselling 2020 was April 20 which now has been extended to April 24, 2020.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, MCC has also advised colleges to ‘sympathetically deal with the issues faced by candidates of NEET PG 2020’. Colleges have been instructed to ask only for the essential documents for admission. The list of essential documents is available on the MCC website.

tags
top news
Bengal governor suggests central forces to enforce lockdown, triggers row
Bengal governor suggests central forces to enforce lockdown, triggers row
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani isolates himself after meeting Covid-19 positive MLA
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani isolates himself after meeting Covid-19 positive MLA
India likely to have a normal monsoon this year, predicts IMD
India likely to have a normal monsoon this year, predicts IMD
Covid-19 LIVE updates: With 117 fresh cases, Maharashtra tally crosses 2,800
Covid-19 LIVE updates: With 117 fresh cases, Maharashtra tally crosses 2,800
Horror on tape: Speeding Suzuki Swift flies after hitting roundabout
Horror on tape: Speeding Suzuki Swift flies after hitting roundabout
Actor Vijay worried for stranded son in Canada amid lockdown: report
Actor Vijay worried for stranded son in Canada amid lockdown: report
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News